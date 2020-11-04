“Buy and take care of everyone”. Government encourages Christmas purchases in advance and more time to exchange – Executive Digest

“Plan Christmas in good time. Buy to take care of everyone ”is the motto of the initiative announced by the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation this Wednesday, which challenges local businesses and Portuguese consumers to live the court safely with the usual shopping spree.

In connection with the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative “Christmas 2020 – Buy that takes care of everyone” is being promoted to respond to the usual increase in purchases during the Christmas season and the special influx of shops for exchanges after the 25th December to respond.

The aim is therefore, in addition to the possibility of an exchange by January 31st, to raise awareness among consumers so that they can plan and carry out their purchases in advance; and dealers to extend the periods of possible short-term promotions, such as the so-called “Black Friday”.

With a digital tool developed for this purpose, dealers who join the initiative are taking on the obligation by subscribing to a declaration of commitment on the eportugal portal and attaching the initiative’s ID when they are set up in order to make this possible Products purchased can be exchanged between January 4th and December 25th through January 31st, 2021.

The list of participating establishments can be found on the website of the General Directorate for Economic Activities (DGAE).

The initiative therefore results from the union of the efforts of the government, public institutions and associative trade and consumer organizations to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations imposed on the trade sector in the current context and to raise awareness of the importance of Christmas in good time and be prepared in strict compliance with the rules of hygiene, health and safety.

This campaign is partnered with DECO – Portuguese Association of Consumer Protection, Portuguese Association of Shopping Centers (APCC), Portuguese Association of Distributors (APED) and Confederation of Commerce and Services of Portugal (CPC).