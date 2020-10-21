By 2024, Mexico Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to Exceed USD 2 Billion

The research report on Mexico Water Treatment Chemicals Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Mexico water treatment chemicals market size crossed USD 1.45 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 2 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 3.2% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Mexico water treatment chemicals industry is characterized by. The Mexico water treatment chemicals market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Municipal corporation, regions, and competitive landscape.

Industrial market is projected to observe more than 4% CAGR upto 2024. The agricultural industry witnessing resource shortage for irrigation purposes. In addition, heavy applications of chemical fertilizers and pesticides contaminate the natural resource. Thus, farmers are expected to treat the groundwater before reuse is anticipated to propel water treatment chemicals market size over the forecast period.

The overall Mexico water treatment chemicals industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Mexico and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Foodservice segment accounted for over 30% share in the overall Mexico water treatment chemicals market in 2018. Growing foodservice sector across the U.S. supported by increasing income levels has escalated the on-trade product penetration in restaurants, cafeterias, catering operations. Additionally, shifting consumer preference towards ready to eat and convenience foods owing to busy work schedules will supplement the product demand across numerous food and beverage applications.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Mexico water treatment chemicals industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like oothold. Kemira, Univar, Inc., Kurimexicana, SNF Floerger, Suez Water & Process Technologies, Buckman, and Ashland chemicals. Other players are Cinetica Quimica, NALCO, ChemTreat, Solenis, and Nakagawa Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

