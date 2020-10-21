By 2024, North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Revenue to Exceed USD 35 Billion

The research report on North America Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, North America ambulatory surgical centers market size crossed USD 26.9 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 4.8% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America ambulatory surgical centers industry is characterized by. The North America ambulatory surgical centers market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Hospitals and corporation, Dental surgery regions, and competitive landscape.

Dental surgery segment accounted more than 3.5% revenue share in 2017 is projected to witness robust CAGR owing to large number of dental complications, tooth decay and infections across the world. Rising disposable income in developed countries leading to increasing expenditure on general dentistry as well as cosmetic dentistry will further boost the segment growth. Ophthalmic surgery segment is augmented to show substantial growth during the forecast timeframe. Growing number of ophthalmic diseases will further foster segmental growth.

The overall North America ambulatory surgical centers industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

U.S. accounted over 95% of revenue share in 2017 and is forecasted to witness tremendous growth by 2024. Rising demand for ambulatory surgical centers and technological advancements will favour U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market growth. Accessibility to minimally invasive treatment along with favourable reimbursement policies in the U.S. will impact positively on industry growth. Additionally, quality care and safety in these centers will increase the revenue size.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America ambulatory surgical centers industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Physicians Endoscopy, ASD Management, HCA Healthcare, Surgery Partners, Covenant Surgical Partners, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, Regent Surgical Health, SurgCenter Development, Surgical Management Professionals. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

