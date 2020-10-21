By 2024, North America Identity and Access Management Market Size to Surpass USD 7 Billion

The research report on North America Identity and Access Management Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, North America identity and access management market size crossed USD 4 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 7 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 7% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America identity and access management industry is characterized by. The North America identity and access management market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of On-premise, Cloud regions, and competitive landscape.

The advanced authentication solution held over 24% share in the North America IAM market. These solutions use technologies that are employed for biometric systems recognition of smart cards and identities together, forming the multi-factor authentication. Enterprises have also witnessed a rise in the adoption of mobility solutions enabling employees and partners to access crucial corporate information from any device, making the adoption of advanced authentication solutions more important from a business perspective.

The overall North America identity and access management industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The U.S. leads the market as various companies operating in this region are largely investing in cybersecurity solutions for ensuring the safety and security of their information. The U.S. government has partnered with various private sector companies to enhance its IAM initiatives, improve homeland security, get secured identity solutions to enable secure e-authentication through technical standards & identity proofing, and ensuring that appropriate privacy protections are implemented effectively. This also acts as a major parameter for market growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America identity and access management industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, and IBM Corporation. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

