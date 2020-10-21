By 2024, North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Expand at Over 7.9% CAGR

The research report on North America molecular diagnostics Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1143/sample

As per the report, North America molecular diagnostics market size crossed USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 5.3 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 7.9% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America molecular diagnostics industry is characterized by. The North America molecular diagnostics market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Hospitals and corporation, Dental surgery regions, and competitive landscape.

PCR segment was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and this segment should have high growth trends during the estimated timeframe. Key industry players focus on developing new PCR devices that are used in detection of genetic diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of rare genetic diseases in U.S. and Canada will positively impact the segmental growth in near future.

The overall North America molecular diagnostics industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

U.S. molecular diagnostics market will grow at 7.8% over the forecast timeframe and the high regional market growth can be attributed to growing preference of geriatric population for molecular diagnostics devices. According to Population Reference Bureau, in 2016, there were around 46 million people in the age group of 65 years and maximum of them suffer from one chronic disease that will influence U.S. molecular diagnostics market growth positively.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America molecular diagnostics industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Abbott Molecular, Agilent (Dako), Alere, Analytik Jena, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, BioRad Laboratories, Cephied, Danaher, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Chapter 5.North America Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Key segment trend PCR Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) In-situ hybridization Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Chips & microarrays Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Mass spectroscopy Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Sequencing Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Isothermal amplification Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million) Others Market size, by country, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1143/north-america-molecular-diagnostics-market