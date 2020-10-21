By 2025, North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Expand at Over 8% CAGR

The research report on North America Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, North America medical oxygen concentrators market size crossed USD 527 million in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 1 billion by the end of 2025, growing at an expected CAGR of 8% over 2018 – 2025. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America medical oxygen concentrators industry is characterized by. The North America medical oxygen concentrators market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Portable, fixed regions, and competitive landscape.

Continuous flow medical oxygen concentrators accounted for about 52% revenue share in 2017. Preferable use of continuous flow medical oxygen concentrators in emergency cases will positively impact segmental share. Availability of such devices in convenient and light weight will boost the demand for continuous flow medical oxygen concentrators over the foreseeable future.

The overall North America medical oxygen concentrators industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

North America medical oxygen concentrators market was led by U.S. medical oxygen concentrators market and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Canada medical oxygen concentrators business is forecasted to follow U.S. medical oxygen concentrators market progressing at 9.6% CAGR by throughout the forecast timeframe. Canada spent around 10.4% of the total GDP on healthcare sector in 2014. Healthcare spending in Canada is continuously increasing and the trend is anticipated to continue over forecast timeframe. Additionally, favorable demographics such as rising number of baby boomers will highly impact Canada medical oxygen concentrators industry growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America medical oxygen concentrators industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Philips Healthcare and Inova Labs (ResMed) among other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

