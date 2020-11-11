By 2026, Automotive Gesture Recognition Market in Europe Region Is Projected to Record CAGR of 17%

Europe automotive gesture recognition market share is poised to experience a CAGR of around 17% during the analysis timeframe. The European government has introduced numerous initiatives to support the adoption of autonomous vehicles. Regional carmakers are increasingly deploying gesture control systems into both conventional and autonomous vehicles to offer improved driving experience and faster access. For instance, autonomous carmaker Waymo has implemented gesture recognition systems in its self-driving cars that can recognize and respond to hand signals of traffic police.

Automakers are increasingly implementing automotive gesture recognition systems into vehicles for improved passenger safety and elevated driving experience. The automobile industry has witnessed robust advances over the past couple of decades, ranging from autonomous cars to in-vehicles infotainment systems and the integration of IoT.

It has been projected that global automotive gesture recognition market size will exceed a value of US$2.5 billion by the year 2026, as sales of premium and high-end vehicles have surged exponentially in recent years. With a majority of gesture control system installations, the luxury passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market. The technology promises massive growth potential, which is attracting new players in the automotive space, further heating up the competition.

Based on product, touch-based gesture control systems market will witness a steady CAGR through 2026. Touch-based control interfaces enable the driver to draw a fixed several fixed symbols to trigger and gain access a range of functions. These systems allow faster operations compared to conventional control technologies based on buttons and switches. Touch-based gesture control technology is rapidly gaining traction as it offers multifigure touch as well as user-friendly operations.

On the other hand, touchless gesture recognition systems offer a greater degree of flexibility to users. The segment is expected to experience notable growth during the projected timeline. On the basis of authentication, hand/ palm/ fingerprint/ leg segment is slated to capture a major share of automotive gesture recognition market on account of numerous advantages.

The trend of autonomous cars and electric vehicles is increasingly gaining momentum throughout the world. Fleets of self-driving cars and EVs are expected to hit the streets over the next few years which will undeniably propel the integration of gesture control systems. In addition, Surging adoption of premium and high-end luxury passenger vehicles will complement the market outlook.

