By 2026, North America Artificial Disc Market Size to Surpass USD 2.9 Billion

The research report on North America Artificial Disc Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, North America artificial disc industry size crossed USD 874.1 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of 19% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America artificial disc industry is characterized by. The North America artificial disc market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Material, Type, regions, and competitive landscape.

Lumbar artificial disc segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 18% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Lumbar artificial disc surgery is an alternative to spinal fusion surgery. The procedure involves replacement of degenerated spinal disc with artificial metal or plastic disc to ensure patient’s motion. Thus, rising adoption of lumbar artificial disc to enable easy movement and reduce recovery time will further augment the segmental growth.

The overall North American artificial disc industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Canada artificial disc market is estimated to witness around 19.5% CAGR during the forthcoming years. According to the Canadian Chiropractic Association, 85% of the working population suffers from lower back pain as well as age-related disc degeneration. The degenerative disc replacement surgeries ensure restoration of normal spine movement and reduced lower back pain. Growing awareness among people regarding advanced disc replacement procedures and rising healthcare expenditure in the country will prove beneficial for the Canada artificial disc industry growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, artificial disc industry in North America is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Medtronic, NuVasive and Paradigm Spine among others. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

