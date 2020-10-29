C h e m n i t z w i l l b e E u r o p e a n C a p i t a l o f C u l t u r e 2 0 2 5

Berlin (dpa) – Chemnitz will embody solidarity and cooperation for Germany in 2025 as the European Capital of Culture. The Saxon city prevailed in Berlin on Wednesday against the cities of Hanover, Hildesheim, Magdeburg and Nuremberg still represented on the shortlist.

The European selection jury announced a corresponding recommendation for Chemnitz. Previously, in December, competitors Dresden, Gera and Zittau had been eliminated.

Jury President Sylvia Amann invited Chemnitz and unselected candidates to focus on art and culture and to understand them as part of the solution to current problems. “Now more than ever, Europe needs a climate of openness and solidarity,” said Amann. Art, culture and urban engagement could do that.

The jury’s recommendation has yet to be converted into a formal nomination by the federal and state governments. The second European capital of culture in 2025 is Slovenia, the decision will be announced in December. This year Rijeka in Croatia and Galway in Ireland can win the title.

The youngest European capital of culture from Germany was Essen with the Ruhr region (2010). Weimar (1999) and West Berlin (1988) had already received awards.

While there were long faces in the defeated cities, Chemnitz Mayor Barbara Ludwig was thrilled. “It will do the city so much good,” said the SPD politician. Chemnitz had been in the national spotlight for days on end. After a man was stabbed by an asylum seeker on the sidelines of a town festival, attacks and demonstrations followed, also exploited by right-wing extremists.

“Events have pushed the city to its limits in a way that has hurt us a lot at times,” the outgoing city chief said on his penultimate day in office. This sparked a new movement. “We want to show that we are much more than the images that went around the world in 2018.”

Chemnitz wants to “make visible all the people and places that can’t be seen, and therefore also a Chemnitz that nobody in Europe – yet – has on their radar,” said the application team. The trenches should be overcome by cultural means.

For years, ideas have been shot in candidate cities, plans have been drawn up and heavy requests have been written. The candidates were evaluated on the basis of extensive application books. There have also been visits to the city recently, but only digitally due to the corona pandemic.

From the point of view of the Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU), the candidate cities showed “how diverse, colorful and invigorating our cultural landscape is throughout Germany”. Chemnitz convinced the jury “with a decidedly political concept and showed that cultural diversity is stronger than populist simplicity”. Germany could “present itself to the European public again with a promising cultural metropolis” in 2025.

Saxony Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch (CDU) described the decision in favor of Chemnitz at a difficult time for art and culture professionals as a bright spot. Speaking on behalf of the Federal State Conference of Culture Ministers, Bavarian Art Minister Bernd Sibler (CSU) said the competition will make “culture an impetus for long-term urban development and social cohesion”. From the point of view of Markus Hilgert, general secretary of the Kulturstiftung der Länder, the candidate cities have shown “what a culture of integrating, connecting and community-building power has.”