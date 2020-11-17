Cabaret artist Schroeder receives the German Cabaret Prize

Cabaret artist Florian Schroeder is awarded the Cabaret Award – among other things for his appearance in a “lateral thinking” demo.

Mainz (AP) – Comedian Florian Schroeder will be awarded the German Cabaret Award 2021.

“Whether as a daily cabaret artist or a witty presenter of his shows, be parody light or sarcastically pointed – Florian Schroeder is always on stage with burning passion,” the jury statement said.

He said he created an exceptional moment, especially with a demonstration of “lateral thinker” – “and showed among the conspiracy theorists that cabaret is indispensable and systemically relevant to society.” Schroeder had attracted attention at a demonstration against Crown politics in Stuttgart because he had quarreled against the attendees on stage.

The Mainz Lower House, one of the most important centers for cabaret in Germany, has been awarding the prize since 1972. The prize will be awarded on 21 February 2021. It is divided into categories and endowed with a total of 25,000 euros. According to the House of Commons, the Cabaret Award is the most gifted award of its kind in Germany.

For the first time, the jury will award a prize for outstanding cabaret. Michael Mittermeier is honored. He was said to be the foremost pioneer of the genre in Germany, who has lost none of his passion and joy in playing in over 30 years on stage and still sets the standards for the highest quality of its kind today.

In the chanson / music category, the two-man band “Lumpenpack” was awarded, which “transformed an entire hall into a rock concert with just one guitar”. Satire Sarah Bosetti is awarded as the best little artist, who “faces hatred with linguistic power”.

Miss Allie, “the little songwriter with a heart”, receives the sponsorship award from the city of Mainz. Swiss cabaret artist, writer, director and actor Emil Steinberger is awarded the Rhineland-Palatinate State Honorary Prize. According to the jury, Emil has inspired generations of artists.