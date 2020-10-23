Caetano defends the right to support Manuela’s campaign

The regional electoral court of Rio Grande do Sul (TRE-RS) banned the singer Caetano Veloso on Thursday (22) from collecting donations for the candidacy of Manuela D’Ávila for the town hall of Porto Alegre with a live. The presentation was scheduled for November 7th.

On Instagram, the singer said he respected the decision, but did not understand it. He cited Article 21 of the Electoral Law, which allows fundraising with events without defining whether it can be musical or not.

“It’s not just my freedom of speech that is being restricted. It is that of all my fellow artists who have the constitutional right to support their candidates, including through donations, ”complained Caetano.

Manuela said she would appeal. “I thank Caetano for his defense of democracy and for believing that politics can be pursued together. We will appeal to the TSE,” said the candidate.

The live ban was a request from another candidate for the Porto Alegre City Hall, Gustavo Paim (Progressive).

With 4 to 3 votes, the judges decided that the online show corresponds to a show that is prohibited by the electoral law. The ban also applies to the collection of other candidates such as Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) in São Paulo.

The process was undecided in three or three cases until the vote of the President of TRE-RS, Judge André Villarinho. When he stood against Caetano, the judge stated that the event could raise up to R $ 1 million, “an economic abuse that the law vetoed and unbalanced the dispute”.

