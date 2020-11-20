CAGR- 6.4% | Alcoholic Ice Cream Market By Size, Top Countries Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Alcoholic Ice Cream Market is projected to reach at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Growing preference towards the new flavors of ice cream drives the market growth.

Alcoholic ice cream contains boozestuff in it. In some parts of the world, people have been using ice cream with booze for a long time. Some nations like to douse scoops of ice cream with dark fruit liquors, or mixture them together for a deliciously alcoholic milkshake. Alcoholic ice cream contains vodka, rum, wine etc. Some of the widely held alcoholic ice cream flavors include chocolate bourbon, lime, salted honey, and salted vanilla flavors. Global alcoholic ice cream market is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to the increasing demand for alcohol-infused products.

Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based upon type, alcoholic ice cream market is classified into low alcohol ice cream and high alcohol ice cream. By Application, alcoholic ice cream market is classified into supermarket, convenience store, online sales and other.

The regions covered in this Alcoholic Ice Cream Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Alcoholic ice cream is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Analysis–

Some major key players for global Alcoholic ice cream market are, Buzz Bar, Frozen Pints, HDIP (HaagenDazs), Mercers Dairy, Snobar Cocktails, Tipsy Scoop and other.

Market Dynamics –

Growing demand for alcohol-infused products and the economic growth, rise in disposable income creates an advantageous environment for rapid growth of alcoholic ice cream market. Manufacturers are introducing various flavors by mixing different elements and also launching the strong marketing campaigning which is further anticipated to foster the growth in this market. For instance; on 7 Feb 2019, Haagen-Dazs launched new product line, each product holds less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume. However, some rules and regulation may restrain the market growth such as Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has provided restrictions on sale and distribution of alcoholic ice cream with new regulation. Increasing innovation and the marketing can provide an opportunity to the Alcoholic ice cream market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Alcoholic Ice Cream Market

North America is expeceted to dominate the global alcoholic ice market due to increasing demand for alcoholic consumer product. Asia pacific is an emerging market for alcoholic ice cream with fastest CAGR due to increasing population and increasing disposable income, in a countries such as India and china. For instance in 2014 first time the china overtook the US ice-cream market which is the world biggest ice-cream market, from 2008 to 2014 the china ice-cream market was double and increased by 90% to reach around $11.4 billion. At the same time US market has grown slower rate by 15% and rich at around USD 11.2 billion.

GLOBAL ALCOHOLIC ICE CREAM MARKET SEGMENTATION:-

By Type:

Low Alcohol Ice Cream

High Alcohol Ice Cream

By Application:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Other

By Regional & Country Level:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



