CAGR- 6.51% | Anti-Foaming Agent Market 2020-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $ 8644.87 Million – Brand Essence Market Research

Anti-Foaming Agent Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing use of anti-foaming agents in bioprocess market and higher adoption of water-based formulations over solvent-based formulations are the key factors driving the growth of Global Anti-Foaming Agent Market.

Global Anti-Foaming Agent Market is valued at USD 5563.03 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8644.87 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period.

Anti-foaming agents are chemical flavors that minimize and stop the formation of foam. They are mainly used in industrial process liquids to reduce the formation of foam. Foam formation is the major problem faced while developing coatings and printing inks by formulation processes such as water-based, solvent-free, radiation-curing, and high solids formulations. Foams cause severe defects in surface coatings, inefficiency in the processing, storage instability, and various other losses. Anti-foaming agents have high surface active properties and low viscosity.

Global anti-foaming agent market report is segmented on the basis of type, applications and region & country level. Based upon type, global anti-foaming agent market is classified as water based, oil based, silicon based and others. Based upon applications, global anti-foaming agent market is classified into paper & pulp, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, detergents, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

The regions covered in this global anti-foaming agent market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Genotyping Assay is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Anti-Foaming Agent Market Reports–

Global Anti-Foaming Agent market report covers prominent players like BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., WackerChemie AG, DOW Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd, Ashland Inc., Kemira OYJ, Elementis PLC, and others.

Increasing and wide range of applications in Chemical Industry boost the growth of Anti-Foaming Agent market

The global anti-foaming agent market is mainly driven by continuously expanding applications in chemical industry and increase in demand from emerging economies. In addition, environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions is another factor expected to support the market growth. Large mass of the global population is avoiding packaged foods and beverages. This reverse trend will also impact the growth of the anti-foam agent market.

However, several industries are unaware of the use of antifoam products in the developing economies of the world, which can create a hindrance in the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in composition and performance of deformers is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to the market in the coming few years.

North America is expected to gain the highest Market Share in Anti-Foaming Agent Market

North America is anticipated to capture the highest share of the antifoaming agents market, closely followed by Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to record highest growth rate during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the growing demand for antifoaming agents is expected to be driven by China and India owing to industries such as beverage industry, pharmaceuticals and others. The market for antifoaming agents in most of the developed countries has almost reached maturity. However, Europe-based companies like Struktol are still active in the development of antifoaming agents to meet a wide range of requirements and applications while having an insignificant effect on the production cycle itself. The products comply with European regulations for its usage as antifoaming agents during food production and processing in compliance with valid restrictions. Henceforth, the market is expected to grow steadily even in the developed regions within the forecast period.

Anti-Foaming Agent Market Segmentation –

By Type:

Water Based, Oil Based, Silicone Based, Others,

By Applications:

Paper & Pulp, Oil & Gas, Paints & Coatings, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

