CAGR of 25.31% | 3D Cell Culture Market Size Worth $5187.92 Million By 2025 : BMRC

3D Cell Culture Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025–Increasing cases of cancer worldwide is the key driving factor for the growth of Global 3D Cell Culture Market.

3D Cell Culture Market is valued at USD 1069.28 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5187.92 Million by 2025 with the a CAGR of 25.31% over the forecast period.

3D cell culture technology is relatively new and convenient version of cell culture which helps the cells to grow and propagate in an environment that mimics the reality. It makes it easier to study about the characteristics of cells’ growth in response to the surrounding and hence avoid errors in results. The cells in 2D cell culture are flat and stretched whereas, in case of 3d cell culture, cells are in their natural shape i.e. either ellipsoid or polarized. It helps the scientists in conducting research or other activities. This technique is utilized by researchers to fabricate physiologically similar cell culture stereotypes that aid drug discovery and development.

The global 3D cell culture market is categorized on the basis of technology, application, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented in to extracellular matrices or scaffolds, bioreactors, gels, scaffold-free platforms and microchips. By application, the market is segmented into research, drug discovery, tissue engineering, clinical applications and stem cell biology. Based on end-user, the market has four categories, which are research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, hospitals and diagnostic centers and others.

The regions covered in this 3D cell culture market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D Cell Culture marketis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for 3D Cell Culture Market Reports–

Key players of the 3D Cell Culture marketare Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated,Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, 3D Biomatrix, Inc., 3D Biotek LLC, Reinnervate Ltd, InSphero AG, Global Cell Solutions, Inc., and Lonza Group, VWR International, Merck, Nano3D Biosciences, Tecan and others.

Increasing cases of cancer worldwide is the key factor driving the growth of Global 3D Cell Culture Market.

The increasing prevalence of various type of cancers, puts the focus on finding effective and affordable cure for it by government and healthcare institutes which results in growing demand of 3D cell culture market. The property of 3D cultures in detecting phenotypic changes is also increasing its adoption in R&D and healthcare facilities. Adoption of 3D cell culture will witness an uptick in the pharma and biotech sector owing to their increasing penetration in numerous stages of drug discovery. Due to adoption of 3D cell culture in numerous stages of drug discovery, its demand is growing in pharma and biotech sector. It has replaced animal prototypes in clinical testing and experiments, as these look similar to cells in vivo. All these application of 3D cell cultures are expected to fuel the demand for 3D cell cultures over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of 3D cell culture in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and rise in demand in organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine are also anticipated to boost the 3D cell culture market in the coming few years. 3D cell structures are relatively thicker which could restrain the market up to some extent as cells could react and emerge differently in 3D cell culture environment. The benefits achieved through use of 3D culture in oncology and stem cells create opportunities that can be leveraged for the future development of 3D cell culture for therapeutic purposes.

North America is expected to dominate the 3D Cell Culture Market

North America is expected to dominate the 3D cell culture market due to recent increase in R&D investments and healthcare sector in the coming few years. Europe is expected to capture the second largest share in this market owing to government’s initiatives for the advancement in the field of 3D cell culture through grants and funds. The Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at a faster pace due to the enhancement in the research on cancer cells and stem cell therapies, low operating costs of setting up industries & laboratory and increase in government investments for healthcare due to growing risk of diseases such as cancer boost the market growth. Consequentially, concentration on next-generation drug development activities is gaining popularity in China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia which helps in expansion of 3D cell culture market.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation –

By Technology:

Extracellular Matrices Or Scaffolds, Bioreactors, Gels, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Microchips

By Application:

Research, Drug Discovery, Tissue Engineering, Clinical Applications, Stem Cell Biology

By End-User:

Research Laboratories And Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Others

By Region:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



