Caixa approves the withdrawal of the R $ 300 aid in this context

This Monday (19th) Caixa Econômica Federal publishes the withdrawal of the seventh installment of emergency aid to the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família. The amount of R $ 300 is available to beneficiaries of Bolsa Família whose Social Identification Number (NIS) ends with 1.

This seventh installment of emergency aid is the second in the remaining modality. The payment of R $ 300 reais is possible until October 30th. The money can be withdrawn with the Bolsa Família program card, the citizen card or by crediting a Caixa account.

This Tuesday (20) it will be the turn of who has number 2 at the end of the NIS. The last people to receive it will be those who have no end in registration with the date of October 30th.

It is worth remembering that it is not possible to take advantage of the Bolsa Família program and emergency aid at the same time. The beneficiary only receives the amount for one of these two policies. In this case the one with the highest score. For example, if the value of Bolsa Família is less than R $ 300, the employee will receive the part of the emergency aid.

Women who are household heads and who have at least one dependent minor receive two quota of residual assistance totaling R $ 600.

Lack of continuity

The federal government announced that the emergency aid payments will continue until December this year. At the same time, Brazil was unable to control the new coronavirus pandemic, and the unemployment rate in Brazil broke records in the May and June quarters of this year, at 13.8%. The rate is the highest in the historical series that began in 2012.

