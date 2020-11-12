Cameraman and director Gernot Roll is dead

He was behind the camera for Edgar Reitz and Helmut Dietl. But Gernot Roll also worked as a director. Now the director has died at the age of 81.

Munich (dpa) – The director and cameraman Gernot Roll died peacefully with his family on Thursday after a serious illness, relatives said through a public relations agency of the German news agency in Munich. Roll was 81 years old.

He was born in Dresden in 1939 and last lived in Munich. In his career he had worked with many well-known directors. He shot with Edgar Reitz for his chronicle “Heimat” and made films such as Helmut Dietl’s social satire “Rossini or the murderous question of who slept with whom” or “Die Manns – Ein Jahrhundertertroman” by Heinrich Breloer. He also directed the children’s film “The Robber Hotzenplotz”, among other things.