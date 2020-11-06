Campino: stuck at school like a bookworm

Since the musician was only interested in books in the seventh grade, then “he was fine,” he says. In the meantime, he himself became one of the authors.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – Campino, the newly crowned bestselling author, has revealed that he is a bookworm in the seventh grade. He had only read, the Toten Hosen (58) singer said in an interview that appeared on Friday on the band’s homepage.

“I didn’t do anything else, no math, no Latin, no nothing. In the end I got away with it quietly. “In German he was” pretty good “and English never gave him any problems. Campino’s mother was English.

For his book “Hope Street”, which has been on the bestseller lists for weeks, other musicians like Flake von Rammstein have inspired and motivated him. Thees Ullmann and Sven Regener are also examples for him of writing musicians who proved “you don’t have to be ridiculous when you switch genres”.

As an avid reader, he would currently recommend Matthias Brandt’s “Blackbird”, Alexander Gorkow’s “Hotel Laguna” and Joachim Meyerhoff’s books.