Can you recognize this Hollywood actor’s daughter? – celebrities

At only 20 years old, Iris Law is the middle sister of the three children Jude Law and Sadie Frost had together, Rafferty and Rudy, and has three other half-brothers from other marriages of the old couple. Of unusual beauty, which is evident in the fine features and the deep blue tone of the eyes, Iris is reminiscent of the seductive expression of the father and the enigmatic beauty of the mother.

Iris Law followed her own path – out of the limelight of the seventh art – and began her career as a model after advertising brands such as Burberry, Fendy and Miu Miu through her agency, the renowned IMG Models. “I’ve always loved fashion since I was little, so I’ve gotten very close to the fashion world,” she told Teen Vogue last May when she campaigned for Fendi’s iconic peekaboo wallet.

British Vogue defines her style as the “It girl of the 21st century who, in her youth, made a graceful transition from men’s overalls to elegant evening dresses and tailored suits with skirts”. Burberry, Dior, Chanel and Coach are among her favorite brands, especially for events like the occasional shows or fashion weeks. But it is also common to see her on the streets of London, especially through the lens of the paparazzi, in casual clothes and a little teen. Iris Law for Fendi / Primavera 2020 Iris Law for Fendi / Primavera 2020

In her Instagram account she shows a funnier and more creative side when she publishes random photos and mixes them with selfies and photos next to her boyfriend Jyrrel Robert, also a model.