Canadian police were sentenced to nine months in prison for attacking a black man who lost an eye – Executive Digest

A Toronto police officer was sentenced to nine months in prison for beating a young black man, Dafonte Miller, who lost an eye in 2016, The Guardian writes.

Prosecutors said that on the morning of December 28, 2016, then-off duty agent Michael Theriault and his brother Christian were tracking Dafonte Miller, cornering the 19-year-old and beating him to the point where Miller lost your left eye .

At the time, Theriaults pleaded not guilty to having committed a serious attack. The judge in charge of the case sentenced the officer and acquitted his brother in June. “The racist context in which the crime took place cannot be ignored,” Judge Joseph Di Luca said at the time.

Theriault was sentenced to 12 months probation after his prison sentence and is banned from using weapons for five years.

In a statement prosecutors read in court in September, Dafonte Miller revealed the impact the incident had on his life. He said the confrontation permanently changed his view of the police, adding that he had never experienced an abuse of power in this way.

“Nobody questioned me. Only I was suspicious. Because of the color of my skin, ”he wrote.