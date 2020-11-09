Cancer Biological Therapy Market 2024 – Industry Growth & Business Statistics Report

Cancer biological therapy market has quite overtly witnessed a significant surge over the recent years. According to WHO, over 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths were recorded in 2012. Furthermore, WHO also estimated new cancer cases to raise by 70% over the next two decades. Tobacco consumption is considered as the most prominent risk factor stimulating the cancer occurrence in people, the rising prevalence of which has been catapulting market share.

The growing geriatric population is more prone to cancer as per the statistics documented by ACS. Individuals aged 50 and above account for more than 86% of cases in the U.S. As per the reports, in the U.S., more than 246,660 breast cancer cases and 180,890 prostate cancer cases had been diagnosed in 2016. This has considerably surged the global cancer biological therapy market share which was worth USD 61.3 billion in 2015.

The segment is anticipated to be driven by the contribution of blood cell growth factors (also known as hematopoietic CSFs (colony-stimulating factors) in the production of white blood cells (WBCs). As CSFs continue to be utilized to decrease the incidence and the severity of infection associated with drug-related and disease-related myelosuppression and chemotherapy, cancer biological therapy market is anticipated to witness quite some momentum from blood cell growth factors.

The Asia Pacific is quite a lucrative growth ground for the expansion of cancer biological therapy market – a fact that can be credited to abundant cases of cancer in the continent, especially across developing nations such as India. Indeed, India cancer biological therapy market is expected to register a profitable CGAR of 8.9% over 2018-2024, primarily attributed to the escalating prevalence of cancer in the nation. Apparently, India plays host to the third highest number of new cancer cases among females, preceded by China and the U.S. The robust increase in the number of cancer cases in conjunction with the surging healthcare expenditure is anticipated to spur the regional industry trends.

In developed countries such as the U.K., funds raised by the government have positively influenced drug discovery processes and improved the operational efficiency of companies and research organizations involved in the development of cancer biological therapy drugs and vaccines.

AbbVie, Astellas, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, Bayer, ELI Lilly and Company, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Merck, Incyte, Seattle Genetics, Sanofi, Pfizer, Otsuka, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are some of the prominent names in cancer biological therapy industry. In November 2018, AbbVie and Roche had gained FDA approval for Venclexta, a BCL-2 cancer growth inhibitor for the treatment of leukemia.

