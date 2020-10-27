Cancer Gene Therapy Market Outlook To 2025 – Business Opportunity and Technological Innovations

The cancer gene therapy market is projected to garner significant traction on account of notable rise in cancer cases worldwide. With surging mortality rates, cancer is considered as one of the most fatal diseases that requires extensive medical attention. Several researchers and biotech companies are working on developing permanent treatments for cancer, with gene therapy emerging as one of the prominent treatments for this disorder.

Technological developments are majorly fueling cancer gene therapy market growth. Genetically modified genes which block tumor growth have been incorporated into recent cancer therapies. Efficient isothermal amplification techniques and PCR technology are transforming the way gene mutations are detected. Recent launch of CRISPR gene editing tools is claimed to help enhance the process of gene therapy development. These innovations and advancements in technology are anticipated to propel cancer gene therapy industry size.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/763

Based on end-users, the cancer gene therapy market is mainly divided into research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies. Of these, the biopharmaceutical company segment is expected to witness remarkable growth over the coming years. Earlier in 2018, the segment had held for almost 48% of the overall market revenue share. Companies like Roche and Novartis are creating advanced cancer gene therapies that possess high adoption of non-viral as well as viral vectors. These firms are also conducting multiple clinical studies that could boost the demand for vectors over the predicted timeframe.

The in-vivo segment is estimated to witness about 22% growth over the forecast period owing to its multiple offered benefits. In-vivo gene therapy consists of direct delivery of therapeutic genes into the target cell, a process which has shown effective results in cancer treatment. Viral vectors are delivered using in-vivo gene therapy which help in stopping the activity of tumor inducing genes and has exhibited positive results in clinical trials.

According to regional outlook, China is considered to be an ideal ground for cancer gene therapy solutions. Estimates suggest that the regional market could register more than 26% CAGR during the forecast timespan. This growth can be associated with increasing awareness regarding availability of innovative cancer-treating therapies present across the world. In addition to this, mounting government investments and initiatives to promote cancer research across the country might benefit regional industry outlook.

Meanwhile, on a global landscape, companies like Vigene Biosciences, Cobra, Uniqure, Sirion Biotech, Bluebird Bio, Caribou, Ziopharm, Finvector, Cellectis and Sarepta Therapeutics are leading the cancer gene therapy market. These firms are focusing on enhancing their market position through business strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, among others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/763

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Ex-vivo

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. In-vivo

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Product

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Viral vectors

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Adenoviruses

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Lentiviruses

5.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Retrovirus

5.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Adeno associated virus

5.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Herpes simplex virus

5.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.7. Vaccinia virus

5.2.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.8. Others

5.2.8.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-viral vectors

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/cancer-gene-therapy-market