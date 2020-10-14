Candidates start tomorrow “No more violence”

The manifesto “Enough of political violence against women!” practically starts this Thursday (3pm) at 8pm. The initiative comes after the candidate for the mayor of Porto Alegre, Manuela D’Ávila, was attacked disproportionately on social networks and in debates. The wave of attacks and the emergence of lies has intensified due to the fact that Manuela comes first in the first polls to choose the city of Porto Alegre. Exactly a woman, with an open left position and contrary to the current government. Obviously, this combination caught the attention of right-wing actors in the dispute, coupled with machismo and misogyny that are ingrained in society.

In this context, the virtual act manifests itself “through ethics and democracy. Enough of Political Violence Against Women “will draw attention to the 2020 election disputes, calling for clean elections (free of aggression and lying) to be held and for all women to be guaranteed respect and justice in debates, interviews, social networks and media Streets. The electoral authorities also have an obligation to ensure these terms of a fair dispute and respond to this aggression.

The manifesto is already having a national impact with the support of ex-President Dilma Rousseff, the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra and candidates such as Benedita da Silva (RJ) and Luizianne Lins (CE) as well as federal members of parliament. The lawyer Leila Linhares, the philosopher Marcia Tiburi and the political scientist Céli Pinto also support the campaign.

The initiative is coordinated by Congresswoman Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), who launched the “For Us All” project. She explains: “Every time a woman is disregarded as a woman by those who want to silence her voice and influence political leadership, exercise, democracy is destroyed. It affects and affects us all. “

The manifest must later be served on the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) and the Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul (TRE-RS).

Access the manifest and support here. The start of the “Manifesto for Ethics and Democracy. Enough of political violence against women ”will be tomorrow (3pm) at 8pm on Ms. Maria do Rosário’s YouTube and Facebook.

