Candidates supported by Presidents Skate and Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro, protagonist and main electoral cape of the rise of the far right in Brazil, sees a dramatic decline in his influence in this year’s local elections in the 2018 elections.

Without a political party that could organize its support base more clearly, the president had little leverage in sewing alliances. Even the overwhelming impulse of Bolsonarist militancy on social media two years ago does not seem to play a decisive role in the current scenario.

“Bolsonarism is definitely not strong in the communities. If we do the polls in the capitals, those who have presented themselves strongly as the name of Bolsonaro are not going away and have not been able to increase the militancy of social networks, groups of WhatsApp, like as early as 2018 “, analyzes the political scientist Francisco Tavares, professor at the Federal University of Goiás (UFG).

In the country’s capitals, candidates who are more or less explicitly supported by Bolsonaro are taking part in the polls. Names associated with Bolsonaro include Celso Russomanno (Republican), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.

Chairman Russomanno is starting to repeat the performance of previous elections, where he lost support and did not even reach the second round. In Manaus, Colonel Menezes (Patriota) is only sixth, with around 6% of voting intentions, according to the latest polls.

In Fortaleza, Capitão Wagner (professionals) appears in second place but is in a very controversial choice between him and the candidates Sarto (PDT), an ally of Ciro Gomes, and the PT Luiziane Lins.

In addition, Bolsonaro’s ally in the capital, Ceará, avoided associating his name with that of the president, given that the state, which has great influence from sectors of the left, has little popularity.

In Belo Horizonte, where the current mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) is going to be re-elected with ease, the candidate with Bolsonaro’s sympathy, Bruno Engler (PRTB), has a little more than 3% of voting intentions according to the latest polls.

It’s too early for Tavares to point to a bias towards the 2022 presidential election, but what the local elections could signal is precisely a sociopolitical shift in relation to what was seen two years ago. He believes that the Bolsonaristas networks “may run into fatigue”.

“This explosion of the extreme right that we saw in 2018, which is getting stuck in society, taking to the streets and even pointing to institutional ruptures, is not so active right now. The right-wing extremist networks of Bolsonarism are not showing the strength that they gave in 2018, “he says.

Tavares points out that the most violent militancy that contributed to the election of Bolsonaro “who took to the streets and social networks” is giving up defending the government because it sees no solution to problems such as the economic crisis and unemployment.

“If the right-wing extremist party opts for the same austerity policies that people voted for because they believed it was a disruptive project, they lose their breath. And first they lose their militancy, then their popularity,” he analyzes.

For Carlos Machado, professor at the Institute for Political Science at the University of Brasilia (UnB), this Bolsonarist militancy was not formed spontaneously, but out of interests that converged in 2018 and are not reproduced in the current dispute. “Some of these actors emigrated when they realized that in the current context there would be no necessary gain in linking their image with that of Bolsonaro,” he emphasizes.

According to the professor, a significant part of the Bolsonarist militancy that was active in the presidential campaign had an economic interest in connection with the electoral process, “be it from the point of view of the income generated by the online campaign structures, but also from several people, who committed themselves. ” Perspective of anti-politics and not accidentally ran and was chosen “.

While Machado has managed to maintain some stability in his 40% popularity, he notes that President Jair Bolsonaro has seen the profile of the change in support base since taking office in 2019, adding further uncertainty to future projections .

On the one hand, when upper-class sectors who contributed to the election of the retired captain in 2018 leave the support base if they consider “government measures ineffective in dealing with the current crisis”, the emergency aid has resulted in the attachment of sectors popular with the government. “With the end of the emergency support, the configuration of this base can change,” predicts Machado.

Francisco Tavares believes Bolsonaro’s decision to distance himself from the local elections also helped keep the cracks in his popularity undetecting.

“His ostentatious participation in the electoral process, at least in the first round, cannot be interpreted as improvisation. He knows what he’s doing and must have his research, especially qualitative, that it is inappropriate to explicitly include it in the electoral process will.” , he says.

Another point made by the political scientist concerns the issues that most mobilize public debate in the current elections.

“A lot has changed since 2018. If you ask the electorate here what your main concern is, it shows health, employment and income and this has been projected across the country,” notes Tavares.

In the election polls of the UFG in Goiânia, a conservative enclave in the Midwest, the issues of customs barely appear in the concerns of the population.

“People don’t let themselves be guided by elements like a school without a party, a city watch with more weapons, it’s not that they don’t set the tone, on the contrary. This conservative agenda seems to have lost a lot of breath in just two years . ” closes.

