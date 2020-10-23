Cannabidiol Market Demand, Recent Trends And Developments Analysis 2026

Global cannabidiol market share is expected to witness remarkable growth prospects in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by the increasing sale of CBD infused products in leading retail stores available in various forms. In 2018, after the Farm Bill in the U.S. was passed there has been an exponential demand for the products primarily in developed nations like Canada, France, the U.S. and Netherlands.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has often been touted as a cure-it-all drug for common ailment such as stress, anxiety, migraine, chronic pain, and sleep disorders like insomnia. It is the second most prevalent active ingredients of marijuana. CBD, which is derived directly from the hemp plant, is a key component of medical marijuana. CBD has rapidly emerged as an essential ingredient in a plethora of health and wellness products.

The different types of CBD products include oils, vape oil, tinctures, tablets, capsules, roll-ons, creams, suppository, and transdermal patches, among others. Creams and roll-ons accounted for more than 12% of global CBD industry in 2019. Roll-ons containing CBD oil can sooth and relieve the skin instantly. Growing use of creams and roll-ons as a substitute to beauty and cosmetics will positively impact CBD consumption.

With respect to source, cannabidiol market is bifurcated into hemp and marijuana. The presence of certain amount of psychoactive compound known as THC and major volume of CBD is present in hemp which is supporting the use of the product during the treatment of various ailments. Many countries have legalized hemp farming instead of cultivation of marijuana as it comprises of major quantities of THC. Hemp as a source is subjected to grow at a CAGR of 53.10% over 2020-2026.

In countries such as Peru, cannabidiol and its derivates have lately been legalized by the government for medicinal and therapeutic purposes. Through 2026, Peru cannabidiol market share is expected to register notable CAGR of 59.5%. Favorable climatic conditions and low cost of labor in the region is an additional factor supporting the market statistics.

Several leading cannabidiol market players are collaborating with retail giants across the globe to maximize their profit margin and sales. CVS Pharmacy – an American retail giant was one of the first stores to launch CBD based products across eight states in the U.S. Later, Kroger Co. started selling the products in 22 states across the nation.

Medical Marijuana Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals, Gaia Herbs, LLC, Folium Biosciences, Green Roads, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and CV Sciences are a few prominent names in global cannabidiol industry. These players are focusing on expansion of their production facilities and take advantage of the globally rising CBD demand.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cannabidiol Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Oil

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Tinctures

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Suppositories

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Transdermal Patches

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Isolates

4.6.1. Cannabidiol Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Isolates

4.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Tablets

4.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.9. Capsules

4.9.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.10. Vape oils

4.10.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.11. Creams and roll-ons

4.11.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.12. Others

4.12.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cannabidiol Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Anxiety/stress

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Sleep/insomnia

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Chronic pain

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Migraine

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Skin care

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Seizures

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Joint pain & inflammation

5.8.1. Cannabidiol Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.9. Neurological conditions

