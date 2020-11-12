Cannabidiol Market to register an appreciable growth rate through 2026

Cannabidiol Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global cannabidiol market share is expected to witness remarkable growth prospects in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by the increasing sale of CBD infused products in leading retail stores available in various forms. In 2018, after the Farm Bill in the U.S. was passed there has been an exponential demand for the products primarily in developed nations like Canada, France, the U.S. and Netherlands.

With respect to source, cannabidiol market is bifurcated into hemp and marijuana. The presence of certain amount of psychoactive compound known as THC and major volume of CBD is present in hemp which is supporting the use of the product during the treatment of various ailments. Many countries have legalized hemp farming instead of cultivation of marijuana as it comprises of major quantities of THC. Hemp as a source is subjected to grow at a CAGR of 53.10% over 2020-2026.

Several leading cannabidiol market players are collaborating with retail giants across the globe to maximize their profit margin and sales. CVS Pharmacy – an American retail giant was one of the first stores to launch CBD based products across eight states in the U.S. Later, Kroger Co. started selling the products in 22 states across the nation.

Additionally, surging approvals regarding the sale of cannabidiol infused items worldwide has widened the business scope for many industry players. For instance, the introduction of Epidiolex – an FDA approved CBD based medication towards the treatment of seizures related to Dravet syndrome and Lennox- Gastaut syndrome will accelerate the business outlook over the years. Prominent cannabidiol firms outlining the competitive dynamics of the industry include, NuLeaf Naturals, Aurora Cannabis, Green Roads and Tilray, among various others.

In countries such as Peru, cannabidiol and its derivates have lately been legalized by the government for medicinal and therapeutic purposes. Through 2026, Peru cannabidiol market share is expected to register notable CAGR of 59.5%. Favorable climatic conditions and low cost of labor in the region is an additional factor supporting the market statistics.

Adequate information among the farmers regarding the benefits associated with hemp farming will drive the product demand. Canopy Growth Corporation- a Canada based cannabis company reportedly announced a partnership with a Peru headquartered firm- Spectrum Cannabis in January 2019 to establish new regulations and providing knowledge and access to the use of medical cannabis.

Cannabidiol products are distributed both online and offline. Offline channels may be bifurcated into retail stores and pharmacies. Proliferating penetration of internet in both developed and emerging countries and restrictions towards the direct sale of these products in retail stores is boosting the sale of the products via online distribution channels. In the year 2019, Online distribution of cannabidiol was valued at close to USD 1,306.9 million.

Increasing dependence and growth in e-commerce industry primarily in countries like China, Germany, India and Malaysia will complement the industry size. E-commerce giants like, Alibaba, Amazon and Flipkart facilitate easy shipping to countries worldwide. In a nutshell, support form regional governments and increasing penetration of new business opportunities via e-commerce platforms will foster developments in cannabidiol market share in the near future.

Surging adoption of the product to treat major health issues such as, migraine, skin disorders, anxiety, stress, joint pain and inflammations and certain neurological disorders will support the use of CBD based products in pharmaceutical applications.

