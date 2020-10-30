Cannes returns with a mini festival and a red carpet

Great films, many celebrities and a lot of glamor: this is what the Cannes Film Festival represents. Now the organizers are trying to win back some cinematic magic with a special edition.

Cannes (AP) – Previews and red carpet under strict conditions Corona on the Croisette: Cannes shows in a three-day mini-festival some of the films that would compete for trophies in May.

Short and long films will be screened at the Festival-Palais until Thursday. On Tuesday evening, Emmanuel Courcol’s “Un triomphe” was selected in the presence of the film crew. The comedy starring Kad Merad is about an actor who organizes a theater workshop in a prison.

In addition, “Les Deux Alfred” by Bruno Podalydès will be presented in the presence of the director and lead actress Sandrine Kiberlain, as well as “Asa Ga Kuru” (for example: True Mothers) by Japanese artist Naomi Kawase and the debut film Georgian by Goddess Kulumbegashvili, “Beginning”.

Due to the nightly curfew from 9pm, which prevails in France due to the growing number of new corona infections, premieres of the film have been brought forward to 6pm. Only a limited number of spectators is allowed in the halls and on the red carpet; it is mandatory to wear protection for the mouth and nose.

The film festival was supposed to take place in the spring with American actor and director Spike Lee as chair of the jury. Due to the Corona crisis, the organizers did not want to do without the 73rd edition. They then selected 56 films from over 2,000 productions presented, which will now be screened in cinemas and festivals with the “Cannes 2020” seal of approval.