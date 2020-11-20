“Can’t Stop Christmas”: Robbie Williams sings the song of the pandemic

Even in the Corona crisis, Robbie Williams hasn’t completely lost his sense of humor. His slightly different Christmas song announces this.

Berlin (dpa) – Robbie Williams (46) celebrates in a new song that not even Corona can stop Christmas.

The pop issue “Can’t Stop Christmas” awakens Christmas feelings with the sound of Christmas bells and is at the same time a declaration of war against the pandemic. “Nothing will stop Christmas … No chance” (Eng. Nothing can stop Christmas, no chance), sings the British musician.

The song released on Friday answers the question of what Christmas could be like this year: wishlist disinfectants, gifts only through online purchases, and loved ones on FaceTime or Zoom. “Santa is on his sleigh, but now he is two meters away”, sings Williams, and thus melts the current mood of crisis for his listeners with a little humor.