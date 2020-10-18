Cape Verde with 114 more infected and one killed by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Africa

Cape Verde diagnosed 114 more infected people in the last 24 hours and recorded one of covid-19 killed. That led to 7,752 cases that had accumulated since March 19, the health ministry said this Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the archipelago’s virology laboratories have processed 561 samples since Saturday and 46 tested positive for the new coronavirus in Praia, the country’s capital, the main focus of the Cape Verde pandemic.

On the island of Santiago, positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in the municipalities of Santa Catarina (nine), São Salvador do Mundo (three), São Domingos (two), São Lourenço dos Órgãos (two), Tarrafal (two) and São Miguel (a).

The municipality of Praia has had one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country from complications related to covid-19 to 86 since March.

During the same period, new positive cases of the disease were also diagnosed on the islands of Boa Vista (37), Santo Antão (four), São Vicente (three), Sal (three) and Fogo (two).

In the past 24 hours, 53 cases have been reported cured of the disease across the archipelago.

For example, since March 19, when the first patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the archipelago, Cape Verde has, according to the Ministry, 7,752 cases of the disease diagnosed in the archipelago, spread across all 22 municipalities of the nine inhabited islands of the archipelago Health.

The archipelago currently has 1,138 active cases of the disease and 6,526 recovered while two infected foreigners were transferred to their countries of origin.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and nearly 40 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Africa there are 39,559 confirmed deaths from more than 1.6 million infected people in 55 countries. This comes from the latest statistics on the pandemic on this continent.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December.