Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service Market Share, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Carbon offset refers to the significant reduction in emission of carbon dioxide or green houses gases that is made with an intention to compensate for emission made elsewhere. The offsets can be calculated in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, as on tonne of carbon offset represents the reduction of one tonne of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. The carbon credit represents the generic term of any tradable certificate or permit which offers the right to emit one tonne of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of a different greenhouse gas.

Similarly, according to the Electric Vehicle Initiative, the Japanâ€™s automotive strategy according to co-operative approach across industrial stakeholders, aims to reduce greenhouse emission by 80% from producing electric vehicle by domestic automakers till 2050. Such favorable government initiatives are anticipated to upsurge the market growth in forthcoming period. However, lack of awareness among people is the major factors that deters the market growth over the forecast years.

The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to favorable government initiatives taken across the globe regarding reduction of greenhouse gas emission. For instance: as per Carbonbrief.org, Indian Government has pledge to cut the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35 per cent and boost the renewable energy capacity to 40 per cent by 2030.

The regional analysis of global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to presence of government regulations regarding reduction of greenhouse emission.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Factors such as rapid growth in smart cities projects along with increasing awareness among people regarding greenhouse gas emission in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

By Application:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Other

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year â€“ 2019

Forecast period â€“ 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

