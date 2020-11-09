Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market 2024 – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook

Carcinoembryonic antigen market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years. Carcinoembryonic antigen test applications are broadly used in the diagnosis of several cancerous conditions including lung cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and gastrointestinal cancer. Rising demand effective cancer screening services and the growing prevalence of cancer patients will foster market growth.

The escalating trend of unhealthy food habits and erratic lifestyle leading to obesity and growing incidences of diabetes has increased the number of cancer patients. As per Cancer Research UK, it is projected that there will 27.5 million new cancer cases each year by 2040 globally. The accelerating prevalence of cancer in most of the emerging countries is one of the prime factors the demand for carcinoembryonic antigen.

Reportedly, nearly 8.2 million deaths out of 14.1 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2013. Also, the percentage of breast cancer stands at 11.9% out of all forms of cancer globally, amounting to 1.7 million cases in total. On account of the soaring number of deaths among women having breast cancer, leading to escalating demand for early cancer diagnosis, the breast cancer segment is projected to grow at a considerable rate of 7.3% CAGR through 2024.

Carcinoembryonic antigen market has for long faced a setback due to lack of awareness about the usefulness of the test. Researchers have however pointed out that CEA test can significantly improve treatment for more than one in six stage 2 colon cancer patients and though the blood test is more commonly used in patients after surgery to monitor cancer development levels, experts opine that using it pre-surgery will be even more beneficial. Findings suggest that knowing these blood test results prior to treatment commencement could have potentially helped in classifying 17% of stage 2 colon cancer patients as high risk rather than average risk and that many patients who could have benefitted from the tests are not even receiving it.

Prominent companies in the industry are Boster Biological Technology, GenWay Biotech Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Correlogic Systems, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These organizations leverage strategic planning such as new product development, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage.

