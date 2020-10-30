Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Selbyville, Delaware this Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Surging demand for effective cancer screening services and application of carcinoembryonic antigen tests in diagnosis of various cancers such as gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer are driving the growth of global carcinoembryonic antigen market.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/467703/?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

According to Cancer Research UK, it is reckoned that there will be 27.5 million new cancer cases annually by 2040. Soaring cases of cancer as a result of increasing obesity and diabetes due to poor dietary habits coupled with government initiatives towards promoting awareness regarding early disease detection are fueling the demand for carcinoembryonic antigen tests across the globe.

Elaborating on the application scope, breast cancer segment is estimated to grow with 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to increase in breast cancer deaths, which is bolstering the demand for early cancer diagnostics solutions.

Based on the gender, males segment was valued at USD 1,003.2 million in 2017. High susceptibility to cancer in males is due to lifestyle related factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and excessive weight. As per NHS UK, males are 16% more likely to suffer from cancer and 40% more likely to die from cancer as compared to women.

Speaking of the end-use spectrum, carcinoembryonic antigen market size from hospitals segment is predicted to register 6.1% CAGR during the forecast timeframe, owing to increase in admission of rising geriatric population suffering from cancer. Inclination towards technologically advanced carcinoembryonic antigen tests for cancer diagnosis and management in hospitals is boosting the segment growth.

Considering the geographical landscape, carcinoembryonic antigen market in UK is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 6.7% through 2024. Ever-increasing elderly population, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure are supporting the regional market expansion.

Major players in global carcinoembryonic antigen market are Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenWay Biotech Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Correlogic Systems, Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Boster Biological Technology, and RayBiotech, Inc.

Questions & Answers: Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market

Q1: What are the primary growth driving factors of global carcinoembryonic antigen market?

A: Surging demand for effective cancer screening services owing to rising prevalence of cancer across globe, coupled with widespread application of carcinoembryonic antigen tests in diagnosis of various types of cancers is driving the market growth.

Q2: Why are hospitals generating revenue for carcinoembryonic antigen market?

A: Increase in admission of rising geriatric population suffering from cancer and inclination towards incorporation of technologically advance carcinoembryonic antigen tests is hospitals are creating substantial revenues for the overall market.

Q3: Which companies define the competitive hierarchy of global carcinoembryonic antigen market?

A: Major players in global carcinoembryonic antigen market are Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GenWay Biotech Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Correlogic Systems, Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Boster Biological Technology, and RayBiotech, Inc.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/carcinoembryonic-antigen-cea-market

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog