Cardiac Ablation Market Growth Trends And Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

Cardiac ablation market is touted to mark its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years. According to World Health Organization reports, cardiovascular disorders emerge out to be a number one cause of death worldwide, claiming nearly 17.9 million lives every year. Additionally, an increase in geriatric population is likely to contribute to the adoption of cardiac ablation procedures, making way for cardiac ablation industry expansion.

The demand for ablators in cardiac rhythm management is anticipated to grow considerably, with increasing occurrence of atrial fibrillation (Afib), especially among the elderly population base. A large geriatric population base worldwide has increased the need for effective treatment options for controlling heart rate and reducing the risk of stroke. Cardiac ablators can be used in cardioversion to help restore normal heart rhythm effectively.

With technological advancements being on a spur globally, novel innovations and new product developments across cardiac ablation market are expected to render hefty proceeds to the industry over 2020-2026. Numerous players are taking painstaking efforts to offer effective treatment approaches to patients through devising technologically sound products and equipment, supporting the customer inclination towards cardiac ablation.

Cariad ablators can be classified into ultrasound ablators, electric ablators, radiofrequency (RF) ablators, and cryoablation devices, among others. Electric ablators serve as a safe and minimally invasive option for treatment of cardiac conditions as they ensure momentary intra-cardiac sensing, recording and mapping, and stimulation. Open surgery and cardiac rhythm management are among the major applications of cardiac ablation products.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, are some of the major end-users of cardiac ablators. However, the adoption of cardiac healthcare devices and equipment across electrophysiology labs and catheterization labs has increased considerably in recent years. A catheterization lab is a special facility where doctors perform invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. The procedures performed in these laboratories mainly require small flexible tubes known as catheters which can be used instead of surgery to gain access to the heart and blood vessels.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cardiac Ablation Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Radiofrequency (RF) ablators

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Electric ablators

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Cryoablation devices

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Ultrasound devices

4.5.1. Cardiac Ablation Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cardiac Ablation Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Cardiac rhythm management

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Atrial fibrillation and flutter

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Tachycardia

5.2.4. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Others

5.2.6. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Open surgery

5.3.1. Cardiac Ablation Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

