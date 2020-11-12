Cardiac Ablation Market to gain traction by 2026

Cardiac Ablation Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Primarily augmented by the mounting prevalence of cardiovascular disorders globally, cardiac ablation market is touted to mark its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years. According to World Health Organization reports, cardiovascular disorders emerge out to be a number one cause of death worldwide, claiming nearly 17.9 million lives every year. Additionally, an increase in geriatric population is likely to contribute to the adoption of cardiac ablation procedures, making way for cardiac ablation industry expansion.

With technological advancements being on a spur globally, novel innovations and new product developments across cardiac ablation market are expected to render hefty proceeds to the industry over 2020-2026. Numerous players are taking painstaking efforts to offer effective treatment approaches to patients through devising technologically sound products and equipment, supporting the customer inclination towards cardiac ablation.

A vital instance testifying the statement is provided by Abbott Laboratories’ TactiCath. The sensor enabled contact force ablation catheter has been designed to help physicians effectively treat atrial fibrillation. Moreover, this invention of Abbott’s secured it an FDA approval in early 2019.

In line with the ongoing product development, industry conglomerates are also involved in mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage for business expansion worldwide. As a matter of fact, AngioDynamics, a leader of minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, in October last year announced taking over a medical device company, Eximo Medical in tandem with its innovative 355nm laser atherectomy technology. This acquisition is stated to bring a remarkable technology to AngioDynamics’ product portfolio and is expected to transform the way treatment is provided to patients.

Worldwide cardiac ablation market is characterized by an expansive product range including radiofrequency ablators, ultrasound ablators, cryoablation devices and others. Amongst these, ultrasound ablators segment is projected to amass phenomenal proceeds in the upcoming years. This growth can aptly be credited to the product’s ease to use and application for intracardiac visualization of cardiac physiology.

This has enabled medical practitioners across the globe to make extensive use of advanced ultrasound ablators, which offer cos effective treatment. The ultrasound ablators segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent through 2026.

The use of cardiac ablation is not only limited to cardiovascular disorders. Moreover, other applications of cardiac ablation market recorded a substantial remuneration of approximately USD 117 million in 2019 and perhaps is accounted to grow appreciably in the foreseeable time. This can be attributed to mounting incidences of chronic disorders such as coronary artery disease, valve diseases, and rheumatoid heart disease.

Speaking of which, cardiac ablation procedures are vividly used during repair of heart valves damaged by rheumatic fever, providing a spur to cardiac ablation market trends.

With heart related disorders being on a rise, the demand for ablation procedures across various end use industries has significantly aided the business expansion over the years now. In line with this, ambulatory surgical center have emerged out to become one of the most lucrative end use segments enhancing cardiac ablation deployment.

Proliferation of this procedure is contributed by advanced healthcare facilities and growing cases of chronic diseases globally. Additionally, robust presence of proficient doctors, high end infrastructure, quick procedure length, and easy accessibility would further bolster the segmental growth by the end of 2026.

Based on the topological trends, Germany has emerged as one of the profitable grounds for cardiac ablation market. In fact, Germany cardiac ablation market is likely to depict a growth rate of 12.7 per cent over 2020-2026 which is ascribed to the increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and growing cognizance amongst masses pertaining to advanced medical facilities. Needless to mention, Germany has emerged to be one of the developed countries in terms of technologies and economy, favoring robust industry growth.

