Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2026

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to witness exponential growth based on rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and increasing need for health monitoring solutions. Adoption of hectic lifestyle and unhealthy habits like excess consumption of sugar-rich diet, smoking, lack of physical activity and alcoholism cause a number of chronic cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The global occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has increased tenfold over the past few decades. Growing urbanization has brought lifestyle changes such as increased intake of packaged and junk food, physical inactivity, excessive smoking, and consumption of alcohol and tobacco. The increasing burden of CVDs like atrial flutter, atrial fibrillation, and bradycardia has created a significant demand for accurate cardiac arrythmia monitoring devices for continuous diagnosis.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2732

Drastic lifestyle changes come as the prominent cause of CVDs, specifically cardiac arrhythmias. With surging burden of bradycardia, atrial fibrillation, and atrial flutter, the demand for continuous monitoring and diagnosis of cardiac parameters is estimated to thriftily rise by the end of the projected timeframe.

In terms of end-use, the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, homecare settings and ambulatory surgical centers. Out of these, the homecare settings segment is projected to witness remarkable growth, accounting for almost USD 950 million by the end of 2026. Growing inclination towards remote patient monitoring systems, especially across emerging countries, could proliferate industry growth over the forthcoming years.

Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market size was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to record substantial gains over the next few years. The regional demand for cardiac healthcare devices will mainly be influenced by the presence of some of the most renowned healthcare companies and growing penetration of new entrants.

This has compelled several manufacturers to develop advanced cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices with enhanced portability and detection features. For patients suffering from arrhythmia, monitoring heart condition is a crucial part for maintaining overall health. With the advent of remote cardiac monitoring systems, patients can keep a tab on their heart’s condition regularly.

Companies operating in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market are concentrating on expanding their market presence by implementing tactical business strategies like product innovations and collaborations. Taking July 2020 for instance, Biotronik bagged an FDA approval for its newly developed cardiac monitor, Biomonitor III. This new product launch would help Biotronik to strengthen its market position and enhance its product portfolio.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2732

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, By Device

4.1. Key segment trends, by devices

4.2. Holter monitor

4.2.1. Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Event recorder

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Mobile cardiac telemetry

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Implantable cardiac monitor

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends, by application

5.2. Tachycardia

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Atrial tachycardia

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Ventricular tachycardia

5.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Bradycardia

5.3.1. Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Premature contractions

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market