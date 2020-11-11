Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market to gain traction by 2026

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market is expected to depict a major rise in its growth graph owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders. The increasing number of cases of cardiovascular diseases like arrhythmias and heart failure is likely to boost the market growth.

As per WHO, nearly 17.9 million people died in 2016 owing to cardiovascular diseases. Excessive intake of alcohol, physical inactivity, and tobacco smoking are some of the factors which tend to the risk of cardiovascular disease. The expanding patient pool is further likely to increase the demand for CRT devices, thereby driving the market expansion in the coming years.

The technological advancements in CRT devices will encourage the demand for these devices, thereby leading to market expansion. Various research & development initiatives have led to the occurrence of increasingly advanced resynchronization therapy devices, which have prolonged the scope of CRT devices. The advancements which have enhanced the product demand include less invasive installation, quadripolar leads, and longer battery life. It has been projected that global CRT devices market size will reach annual revenues of US$3 billion by 2026.

Recent trends suggest that the risk of cardiovascular health conditions is comparatively higher among the older population. Considering the age, 65-84 years segment of CRT devices industry was valued at US$1.2 billion in 2019. Many government and healthcare organizations across the globe are focusing on improving the quality of life for seniors. The segment is poised to experience lucrative growth on account a growing geriatric population.

From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific is among the few regions that has witnessed a notable rise in the aging population. In addition, busier lifestyles have resulted in increased consumption of junk food. Lack of proper nutrition and sufficient physical activity has made people more vulnerable to cardiovascular disorders. APAC CRT devices industry size was estimated to be worth over US$135 million in 2019.

The demand for CRT devices in APAC will be largely driven by South Korea. A 2017 census revealed that seniors accounted for about 14% of the country’s total population. A massive geriatric population and ongoing developments in healthcare technologies will foster the regional growth. South Korea CRT devices market will grow at 9% through 2026.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillator (CRT-D) and cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemaker (CRT-P) are two of the most commonly used CRT devices. CRT-D devices market captured a massive 81% revenue share during 2019. One of the biggest advantages of CRT-D is that it can function as a pacemaker as well as a defibrillator.

The segment can be further classified into conventional CRT-D and MRI-compatible devices CRT-D. MRI compatible CRT-D devices are widely preferred as they can be used even during MRI scans. The segment will record a CAGR of 9.5% up to 2026. The devices are prominently used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac care centers. Considering the end-use, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment captured over 39% revenue share during 2019.

The number of ASCs has increased rapidly over the past decade, particularly in developed countries. An increasing number of people are now preferring ASCs due to reduced hospital stays and considerably lower costs of surgeries compared to hospitals.

Future CRT devices industry trends will be driven by ongoing technological developments. Biotechnology companies are constantly investing in research and development to offer novel solutions. Current R&D activities are being focused around improvements in battery life, quadripolar leads, and less invasive installation.

