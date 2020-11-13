Carola Lentz takes over the Goethe-Institut

Munich / Berlin (dpa) – He is already boss, now Carola Lentz is also becoming president. The 66-year-old ethnologist has been able to call herself “maalu naa” for years due to her work in the northern Ghanaian nandom, which equates to the title of development leader.

The office of head of the Goethe Institute is also voluntary. The professor from Mainz takes the first position as Klaus-Dieter Lehmann’s successor. The 80-year-old Lehmann has been president of the institute since 2008.

With 157 institutions around the world, the Goethe-Institut serves as Germany’s cultural flagship abroad. The facility is currently located in 98 countries. The Goethe-Institut has twelve branches in Germany.

The new task is a surprise for Lentz. “When I was asked by Klaus-Dieter Lehmann a year ago, I fell out of the blue because I always had to deal with the Goethe-Institut, but rather peripheral,” says Lentz of the German news agency in Berlin. Now she wants to prove through her actions “that I am the right woman for the right time”.

Lentz has been linked to culture for a long time. As a child she lies under the piano of her mother, who practices organ playing, and it is here that her love for Bach develops. “I have a passion for culture, even in the strictest sense of theater, film, music, literature,” says Lentz. In the work this is defined more broadly: “Ethnologists generally have a broader concept of culture, which is also important for the work of the Goethe-Institut.”

Lentz comes from Braunschweig. Experimental groups during school hours arouse their interest in theater. She ends up on a two-month internship with Peter Zadek in Bochum. However, the 18-year-old does not dare to accept the position subsequently offered. They don’t want acting schools, so they study first. Sociology, political science, German studies, education in Gottingen, followed by a legal clerk in Hamburg.

But the researcher is returning from school to the universities of Göttingen, Hanover, Berlin and Marseille. She follows a first professorship in Frankfurt and finally in 2002 she moved to Mainz, where since last year she has been able to devote herself completely to research as a senior professor.

As an ethnologist, Lentz travels a lot around the world, spending years of her life in Latin America, USA, Australia and especially Africa. The core of their work is in Ghana. In the north, his search begins with a Dagaare family. “I was practically adopted by this family, whose origins are in the north of Ghana, on the border with Burkina Faso, where many family members also live”.

Her Ghanaian stepfather gives her the name Tuonianuo, which means “bitterness becomes sweet”. A parable that sometimes it takes hard work to achieve a good goal. The Tuonianuo Educational Fund, founded by Lentz in 2018, supports disadvantaged children in school attendance.

Lentz also has many family members in Germany. She lives alone in Mainz, rides a bicycle and has a garden as a haven of peace. They sing – soprano – in the choir of the Johanniskantorei Mainz, excursion – “crazy” – in South Tyrol. The new work brings a second pillar to Munich, bringing it closer to the mountains it loves.

Many overlaps are also expected at the Goethe-Institut. “Thematically, I find many of the institute’s projects and programs close to what I find ethnologically interesting,” says Lentz. But the researcher also has to make sacrifices: “It is a big challenge to take over the presidency instead of writing another book as planned. In any case, I fear that my book on the Ghanaian middle class will have to be postponed for a long time. “

Instead, he also wants to actively participate in the political-cultural scene and discussions in Germany. “I believe that this background experience as an ethnologist, listening carefully, being open to the agenda and perspectives of others, to cultural diversity and differences and other approaches, even to political differences and to understand all of this as a wealth – that is, something which I hope to be able to bring well “.