Carolina Carvalho is already thinking of her family with David Carreira: I see myself with a lot of children – a Boil

Carolina Carvalho is already thinking of her family with David Carreira: I see myself with a lot of children

However, Carolina Carvalho is at one of the best stages of her career and is already planning to expand her family alongside David Carreira.

“I see myself with a lot of kids. I really want to have kids. I don’t think about it for now because I want to focus more on my career, but it’s something I really want because I love children and I know David too. “

said in an interview with Carolina Patrocínio.

The 25-year-old actress and son of Tony Carreira, 29, have been together for three years and are more passionate than ever. “We are very happy. We have a very stable relationship that even surprised us. This quarantine problem brought us even closer.”