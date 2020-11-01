World

Carolina Carvalho is already thinking of her family with David Carreira: I see myself with a lot of children – a Boil

However, Carolina Carvalho is at one of the best stages of her career and is already planning to expand her family alongside David Carreira.

“I see myself with a lot of kids. I really want to have kids. I don’t think about it for now because I want to focus more on my career, but it’s something I really want because I love children and I know David too. “

The 25-year-old actress and son of Tony Carreira, 29, have been together for three years and are more passionate than ever. “We are very happy. We have a very stable relationship that even surprised us. This quarantine problem brought us even closer.”

