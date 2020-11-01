Carolina Deslandes starts from uncertainties: I was ashamed to have a big cock – a boil

Carolina Deslandes surprised her followers by posting a photo this Sunday showing her sensual in front of the mirror and showing her curves.

However, he admits that he had to learn to accept what he saw in the mirror in order to get here.

“It took me so long, but it took me so long to accept myself. I’ve always worn knee-length T-shirts, I always buy the largest size sweater and I still pull them down to be almost shapeless. I was ashamed I really appreciate having one – big cocks, big legs and soon I’ll be living preaching self-love, “explains Deslandes, who avoided confronting the mirror.

Now the artist, who is the mother of three and is separated from Diogo Clemente, began the process of acceptance in relation to her body. “For 3 years I almost showered in the dark and the next thing I did was run away from the mirror. Now I like to have time for myself. I wear a set and dance, rest and make ridiculous figures. Everyone has their own process. Your time . I think I will finally find my center “.