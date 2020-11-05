Carolina Loureiro is ready to move to Brazil for love – to cook

The distance strengthened the relationship between Carolina Loureiro, 28, and Vitor Kley, 26, who are increasingly united and passionate. After five months of absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the couple do not want to separate again and are already making plans for the future as a couple.

After the singer had spent some time in Portugal, it was now up to the SIC actress to travel to Brazil, a country that has already won her heart and where she imagines living alongside her great love. “I imagine I live in Brazil, close to the beach. At the moment we are between Brazil and Portugal, we are here and there, but maybe one day I won’t live here,” said Carolina in an interview with ‘Caras’ Brasil and denounced them of wanting to risk change for love. The projects for two don’t stop there, and the actress admits that her relationship with Vitor Kley made her want to marry and start a family. “Getting married is in our plans,” said the face of SIC, who after a year and a half of dating also accepts the wish to go to the altar with the singer.

Vitor Kley and Carolina met in Portugal in February 2019 and there was an “immediate chemistry”. The couple have overcome months of imprisonment and have guaranteed that “love has no limits”.