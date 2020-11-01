Cascais Chamber exempts merchants from taxes and purchases food company

Cascais City Council has exempted market vendors from the fees and will buy all groceries from those normally sold in the county’s markets, the mayor told Lusa this Sunday.

Carlos Carreiras stated that due to the new rules the government put in place on Saturday to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one of which bans fairs and markets in the hardest hit communities, at least 200 families will be left with no income, whether traditional marketers or food producers.

“A situation arises that can have very serious consequences” and “I think there is a minimum of justice” that these families are not required to pay fees, not least because they have no job or income, said the mayor.

Regarding the producers who normally sell groceries in the Cascais markets, the Chamber will buy that groceries to reinforce the grocery support already provided by the community.

“There is no point in doing harm and wasting food when there are so many citizens who are already struggling with food,” Carlos Carreiras told Lusa, adding that the community is already providing support prior to the Covid-19 pandemic with food aid to 1,000 families and now assistance between 4,000 and 4,500 families after recently launching a capacity-increasing program to support 1,000 to 1,500 more families.

“We have an increasing demand for citizens whose income has fallen or who have lost it completely,” he said.

Regarding the remaining non-food marketers, the mayor said he is in contact with the government to propose “a series of solutions” to allow the trade shows to continue and that he hopes to take place on Wednesday too can. next fair.

Carlos Carreiras guaranteed that the solution includes all safety rules and that the government appears to be sensitive to the problem. For example, in order to protect public health, the mayor suggests that the fairs take place in locations other than the usual, where entry is allowed and all safety rules are observed.

The municipality is also examining the possibility of a retroactive exemption from fees, “because fewer people go to markets and fairs and the income of families who make fairs and markets their activities has already fallen significantly”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The Council of Ministers decided on Saturday that, from Wednesday, 121 municipalities (including Cascais) will be subject to the civic obligation for home collection, new opening hours in the facilities and mandatory teleworking, unless the employee has “reasonable objection” to covid- 19th

Restaurants in these 121 counties are required to close by 10:30 p.m., and all commercial establishments must typically close at 10 p.m.

Also in these areas, which make up 70% of the resident population, fairs and riot markets are banned and events and celebrations are limited to five people, except in cases where the participants belong to the same household.