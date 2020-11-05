Catalyst Carrier Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth in the next five years

As per a latest research report added to Research Dive’s offerings, the global catalyst carrier market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and surpass US$ 453.6 million during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The North America region is expected to hold a dominant position in the global catalyst carrier market in terms of revenue share, primarily due to increasing exploration of shale gases and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region such as W. R. Grace & Co.

Market Dynamics

The growing usage of petroleum derivatives in order to meet the demand for energy is the significant factor predicted to fuel the growth of the global catalyst carrier market over the forecast period. In addition, the stringent regulations regarding petroleum treatment is another factor for the global market growth. However, the high implementation costs associated with catalyst carriers is expected to be a major threat for the growth of the global catalyst carrier market. Conversely, the increasing demand for catalyst carriers from the chemical industry is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global industry by 2027.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global catalyst carrier market by Product, Applications, End Users, and Region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into ceramics, zeolites, and activated carbon. Among these, the ceramics catalyst segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market by 2027 owing to its rising consumption in petroleum refining.

On the basis of applications, the market is classified into porous, sphere, ring, honeycomb, and extrudate. Of these, the sphere is witness a lucrative growth throughout the forecast period owing to its beneficial features such as lightweight, lower thermal expansion, and high resistance.

On the basis of end-users, the market is categorized into chemical manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. Of these, the oil & gas segment is expected to subjugate the market by the end of 2027 due to extensive usage of catalyst carriers I oil & gas industry to increase mechanical resistance.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific catalyst carrier market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2027, majorly due to the massive expansion of the automotive, oil & gas, and chemical industry.

Key Players of the Industry

The prominent players functioning in the global catalyst carrier market include Companies de Saint-Gobain S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Almatis, R. Grace & Co., Noritake Co., Cabot Corp., Ceram Tec, Calgon Carbon Corp., Petrogas International, and Coors Tek, Inc. Further, the report outlines various aspects of all these market players such as SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial performance, and recent strategic moves & developments.

