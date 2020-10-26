Catheters Market Technological Innovations And Future Opportunities 2025

Catheters market trends will be majorly driven by innovative advances in catherization technology. Manufacturers are aiming to enhance the flexibility and other capabilities of catheters to boost the overall effectiveness of the instrument. The Mariner™ hydrophilic-coated angiographic catheter, for instance, features a duration coating technology. It facilitates smooth navigation and effectively minimizes catheter surface friction.

High development and manufacturing costs associated with catheter equipment may slightly hamper the industry growth in emerging and underdeveloped economies. However, increased R&D initiatives to improve the product quality along with technological developments from manufacturers will generate promising growth opportunities for catheters market across these regions.

The revenues from the double-lumen catheters market are slated to register a growth rate of 11.5% up to 2025. A dual lumen catheter is equipped with two channels. One channel enables injection, and the other helps to remove fluids to facilitate various thoracic procedures. Mounting consumer preference for peripheral and interventional surgical procedures will lead to consistent demand for double-lumen venous, urological, and drainage catheters.

Catheters are broadly classified into vascular, intravenous, urology, and specialty catheters, among other types. Vascular catheters segment is further bifurcated into cardiovascular and neurovascular catheters. Growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain aneurysm and ischemic strokes is fueling the demand for neurovascular catheters.

Neurovascular catheters market size generated revenues worth USD 2 billion during 2018 and is anticipated to gain momentum during the projected timeframe. These catheters offer a range of benefits such as excellent flexibility and safe navigation of the intracranial system which makes them an effective component during treatment of neurological health conditions.

The U.S. catheters industry share is likely to gain traction through 2025 and was responsible for close to USD 11.9 billion in revenues in 2018. An increase in the population opting for non-invasive surgical procedures has boosted the demand for advanced medical treatments.

Global manufacturers of catheters are working on several growth plans to extend their market reach and product portfolio. For instance, Biotronik, a German biotechnological company, declared the launch of Passeo‑35 Xeo PTA (percutaneous transluminal angioplasty) balloon catheter in the European market. The device assists physicians with enhanced cross ability, trackability as well as push ability for a wide range of catheter sizes.

