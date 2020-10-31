CDS accuses the government of not saying anything about the social and private health sectors to fight the Covid-19 pandemic policy

The CDS president this Saturday accused the government of proceeding “without saying anything” about the social and private sector’s contribution to health in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and “putting ideology before the people”.

This position was communicated by Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos in response to the decisions announced by Prime Minister António Costa to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Portugal.

“The government is acting late: it neither planned nor knew how to foresee. And here too the question remains unanswered: What contribution will the social and private health sector make to combating the pandemic?” Asked the democratic leader Christian.

The CDS president later defended that “the solution to not exhausting the capacity of the National Health Service is to enter into contracts with the social and private sectors”.

“The government should have done it a long time ago. It did not plan and anticipate the current scenario. If it did, it could have saved lives. But there are still many lives to be saved, only for that the government has to stop Part of the prejudice against private hospitals and stop putting ideology before the people, “said Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos.

In the same notice sent to the Lisa agency, the CDS chairman also said that his party had expressed concern about “preparing the country for the second wave of the pandemic”.

“It is important that there is complementarity between the two sectors because there is a need to give people more answers,” he said.

With this in mind, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos stressed that the CDS-PP “has for some time been defending surgical, temporary measures, zone by zone and a color-coded contagion risk map that would prevent the country from reaching the state.” what you have achieved “.