Cell Banking Outsourcing Market to witness high growth in near future

The latest report pertaining to ‘Cell Banking Outsourcing Market’ collated by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

The leading operating in the cell banking outsourcing market include BioReliance, Covance, GlobalStem Inc., BSL Bioservice, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories Lonza, Toxikon Corporation, Cryobanks International India, Wuxi Apptec, Reliance Life Sciences, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., BioOutsource (Sartorious), CordLife, PX’Therapeutics SA, SGS Life Sciences, Texcell and Cryo-Cell International Inc among others.

The global cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to reach USD 4,366.9 Million by 2025 according to a new report. In 2017, on the basis of type, master cell banking segment capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global cell banking outsourcing market.

The global cell banking outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of Type, Product type, cell type and phase. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Master Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking, and Working Cell Banking. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Cord Cell Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking, Embryonic Stem Cell Banking, and IPS Stem Cell Banking. The cell type is further categorized into Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell. The phase is segmented into bank storage, bank preparation and bank characterization & testing. The bank storage is further sub-segmented into Working Cell Bank Storage, Master Cell Bank Storage, and Cell Storage Stability Testing.

By geography, the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, the North America cell bank outsourcing market was estimated to dominate in terms of revenue. The growth of North American market is majorly driven by the increasing number biopharmaceutical companies & manufacturers and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells as therapeutics proteins and antibiotics in this region. Asia Pacific cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the life science sectors with the help of rising number of supportive governments pertaining to investment on biotechnology sector majorly in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Key Findings from the study suggest various therapies available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Increased awareness for use of automation in pharmaceutical industry coupled with high growth in Asia Pacific region due to booming economies of India, and China are factors expected to have positive influence on the global cell banking outsourcing market over the forecast years.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of clinical trials which has helped in unmasking the potential of stem cells and their relative applications. Similarly, awareness for stem cell banking across multiple developing countries, and increasing governments initiatives that promote the awareness for stem cell isolation & its related benefits to influence the market growth during the forecast period. Rising research activities related to stem cell applications are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the average life expectations due to advanced medical research and improved general lifestyle of the population, and straightforward regulations for the stem cell researchers is expected to create significant potential for this market in coming years. While, increasing number of adipose tissue banking has also become one of the major opportunities.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Insights

3.1. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Industry snapshot

3.2. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Market dynamics

3.4. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Market Forces

3.4.1. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.4.3. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market – Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.5.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.5.3. Threat of substitute

3.5.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.5. Degree of competition

3.6. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Industry trends

4. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size and Forecast by type, 2017-2025

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Master Cell Banking

4.3. Viral Cell Banking

4.4. Working Cell Banking

5. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size and Forecast by Product type, 2017-2025

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Cord Cell Banking

5.3. Adult Stem Cell Banking

5.4. IPS Stem Cell Banking

5.5. Embryonic Stem Cells

