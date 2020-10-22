Cell Line Development Market 2020 by Growing Demand, Development Trends and Opportunities Analysis 2026

Cell line development market is anticipated to experience a remunerative growth phase over the coming years due to the increasing frequency of cancer and other chronic diseases, and the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies across the globe.

APAC cell line development market is projected to observe over 13.0% CAGR through the estimated time frame. The business growth of the region is credited to the presence of a substantial patient population suffering from various infectious and chronic diseases. Rising demand for regenerative medicine together with increasing investments in stem cell research will bolster regional growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/429

In terms of product, the equipment segment held a revenue share of more than 52.0% back in 2019 and is projected to register continuous growth during the analysis timeframe. The equipment segment is further classified into storage equipment, microscope, centrifuge, incubator, and bioreactor. Rising demand for therapeutics and cell lines would also prove to be useful for the segmental growth.

Cell lines could be developed from non-mammalian and mammalian sources. Among these, the non-mammalian segment registered a substantial revenue share in 2019 and is likely to show more than 12% CAGR over the estimated timeframe. These sources of cell line include amphibians and insects. The insect cell lines are being used in several research studies concerning gene expression, toxicology, hemocyte migration, activity assay, virology, and insecticides. The commercial-level availability of insect derived cell lines, particularly for research purpose would strengthen the overall industry progress.

Primary cell lines segment is expected to witness a commendable growth on account of rising product adoption for medical studies. Further, technological advancements such as 3D cell culture will positively influence the segment growth. For the record, in 2019, primary cell lines recorded a market share of 19% in the overall cell line development market.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/429

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Cell Line Development Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Reagents and media

4.2.1. Reagents and media market, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Equipment

4.3.1. Equipment market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.3.2. Incubators

4.3.2.1. Incubators market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.3.3. Centrifuges

4.3.3.1. Centrifuges market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.3.4. Bioreactors

4.3.4.1. Bioreactors market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.3.5. Storage equipment

4.3.5.1. Storage equipment market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.3.6. Microscopes

4.3.6.1. Microscopes market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

4.4. Accessories and consumables

4.4.1. Accessories and consumables market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Cell Line Development Market, By Source

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Mammalian

5.2.1. Mammalian market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

5.3. Non-mammalian

5.3.1. Non-mammalian cell development market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

5.3.2. Insects

5.3.2.1. Insect market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

5.3.3. Amphibians

5.3.3.1. Amphibians cell line development market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/cell-line-development-market-report