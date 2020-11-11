Cell Line Development Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Cell Line Development Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fueling the demand for vaccines globally is poised to drive cell line development market outlook. The cell lines are used to retain stability of the formed tissues and to study biological processes. They are majorly used in the production of antibodies, vaccines, synthesis of biological components and artificial tissues.

Cell lines are experiencing greater adoption over primary cells on account of longer shelf life as well as easily manipulation and propagation. In addition, in cell culture media such as introduction of 3-dimensional cell culture has led to development of fast-growing and stable cell lines. Increasing investments directed towards R&D activities have led to large scale production of cancer cell lines for studying and developing effective biological therapies.

Moreover, growing focus of manufacturers in the industry on development of disease specific treatments will boost the adoption of the technology. Global cell line development market size is anticipated to surpass USD 9.8 billion in annual revenues by 2026.

In terms of product, the equipment segment held a revenue share of more than 52.0% back in 2019 and is projected to register continuous growth during the analysis timeframe. The equipment segment is further classified into storage equipment, microscope, centrifuge, incubator, and bioreactor. Rising demand for therapeutics and cell lines would also prove to be useful for the segmental growth.

The adoption of storage equipment and incubator for proper growth and storage of cell lines would lead to a rise in demand for cell line development equipment. Use of incubators that come with advanced features like high-temperature decontamination, solid copper components, temperature regulation and HEFA filters would further boost growth of the segment.

Cell lines could be developed from non-mammalian and mammalian sources. Among these, the non-mammalian segment registered a substantial revenue share in 2019 and is likely to show more than 12% CAGR over the estimated timeframe. These sources of cell line include amphibians and insects. The insect cell lines are being used in several research studies concerning gene expression, toxicology, hemocyte migration, activity assay, virology, and insecticides. The commercial-level availability of insect derived cell lines, particularly for research purpose would strengthen the overall industry progress.

Applications of cell line in drug discovery, tissue engineering, toxicity testing, research, and bioproduction is expected to accelerate the industry growth for cell line development. Among these, the tissue engineering application segment held a significant revenue share in 2019 and is likely to witness over 13.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

The growth of the segment is ascribed to the growing demand for bone marrow, mesenchymal stem cells, and stem cells for organ/tissue production. With the adoption of tissue engineering in implantation of arteries, bladders, trachea, and in skin grafting, the segment is projected to grow at the aforementioned growth rate.

Additionally, growing demand for regenerative and personalized medication would also increase the need for tissue engineering, thereby boosting the complete segmental growth.

APAC cell line development market is projected to observe over 13.0% CAGR through the estimated time frame. The business growth of the region is credited to the presence of a substantial patient population suffering from various infectious and chronic diseases. Rising demand for regenerative medicine together with increasing investments in stem cell research will bolster regional growth.

Furthermore, encouraging government policies in countries like China and India coupled with improvements in healthcare infrastructure are likely to further drive business growth. Rising adoption of technologies for cell line development in biopharmaceutical companies for biologics and vaccine development will further drive the regional growth.

Overall, apart from some restraints, the above-mentioned determinants are likely to offer a diverse range of growth opportunities for the market. The competitive landscape of the market includes companies like Cobra Biologics, Catalent, EuBiologics, Progenitor Cell Therapy, Vista Biologicals, Promocell, Selexis, Cyagen, and Patheon among others.

These companies are engaged in activities like strategic collaboration, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in efforts to expand their product portfolio and to strengthen their market position.

