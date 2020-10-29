CENTRAL FILL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET 2020 UPDATES, EMERGING TRENDS, SHARE, BUSINESS GROWTH AND COMPETITOR STRATEGIES ARXIUM, RXSAFE, LLC, TCGRX, MCKESSON CORPORATION, OMNICELL, INC., CORNERSTONE AUTOMATION SYSTEMS, LLC

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market research report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behavior. By maintaining quality and transparency strictly, research studies are carried out which offers an outstanding market research report for niche. Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market business research document is a wide-ranging and object-oriented which is framed after the combination of an admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. This market report describes the categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global central fill pharmacy automation market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 821.64 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Also Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market By Products & Services (Equipment, Software, Services), Vendor (Equipment Vendors, Consulting Vendors) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Central fill pharmacy automation is the completely automated pharmacy dispensing system that minimizes the need for manual/human labor by managing the entire inventory systems through machines and robots. There is no involvement of humans in numbering, counting, collecting, and filling the pharmaceutical drugs and medicines. It is adopted in pharmaceutical industries, hospitals, pharmacies. The use of central fill pharmacy automation reduces the errors in operations, optimizes efficiency and ensures quick operations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the central fill pharmacy automation market are:

ARxIUM,

RxSafe, Llc,

TCGRx,

McKesson Corporation,

Omnicell, Inc.,

Innovation Associates,

Tension Packaging & Automation.,

Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC.,

Quality Manufacturing Systems, Inc.,

www.rx30.com.,

Skledar Enterprises Inc.,

Parata Systems,

Capstone Consultants LLC,

Providen Logistics Ltd. amongst others.

Global central fill pharmacy automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of central fill pharmacy automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market:

In December 2018, TCGRx acquired Parata Systems, a pioneer in pharmacy automation solutions. With this combination of the experts in pharmacy automation and advanced technology, the companies would expand their existing growth by focusing to provide autonomous pharma solutions and would strive to be the global leaders in pharmacy automation.

In November 2018, ARxIUM launched cGMP RIVA IV Compounding system for 503B central fill and hospital facilities. It is a completely automated system that provides syringes and IV bags with the maximum level of reliability, safety, quality and trust with proper monitoring. cGMP RIVA IV enables users to safely manufacture a large variety of medications, and at the same time ensure environmental safety and control. This is the only fully automated cGMP available in the market, and thus would gain momentum due to its advanced technology and features that cater it to work independently. This system would ensure maximum quality thereby ensuring satisfaction to its users, and thus would increase the overall demand for central fill pharmacy automation globally.

Segmentation: Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market : By Product & Service

Equipment Automated Medication Dispensing System Integrated Workflow Automation Systems Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems Automated Tabletop Counters Automated Medication Compounding Systems Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Others

Software

Services Consulting Workflow & Process Optimization Facility Designing Custom Software Development Other Services Licensing Inventory Management Turnkey System Manufacturing Staffing



Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market : By Vendors

Equipment Vendors

Consulting Vendors

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Drivers

Rising interest in specialized drugs and their demand which would accelerate the growth of this market

The rising need to reduce the cost of labor by replacing them with automated machines and devices

The urge and necessity to reduce treatment defects and errors

Increase in the number of patients due to unhealthy lifestyle

Technological advancements and increased expenditure in research and development would foster the growth of this market.

