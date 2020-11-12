Centrifugal Blower Market Global Revenue, Historical & Forecast By 2024

The rise in the construction activities can be seen all over the world driving centrifugal blower market forecast. With the extensive infrastructure development, the demand for raw material and equipment is growing immensely. With more than 60% of the world’s total population residing in Asia-Pacific region, mainly in India and China, extensive infrastructure development and growing economy in these populous regions is encouraging the market growth of raw material and equipment.

Increasing demand for raw materials has propelled the demand for equipment in steal and cement manufacturing plants, key users of centrifugal blowers. For eliminating residual gases, maintaining uniform temperature and air flow, these equipment are being widely used in various industries such as construction, food and energy. As per a forecast, the food manufacturing sector in densely populated regions is expected to rise tremendously over the coming years.

Reports indicate that global centrifugal blower market size is projected to surpass US$4 billion by 2024 in yearly revenues. Described below are some trends expected to impact the industry dynamics over the next few years.

Request a sample copy of this research report: https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2602

Market growth amid manufacturing challenges

Considerable amount of manufacturing and equipment’s servicing cost are some vital factors expected to restrict the production and demand for centrifugal blowers. However, in a view to improve product efficiency and operational features by reducing the power consumption and cost of the product, several industry players are making efforts in product development.

These efforts will lead to new opportunities for centrifugal fan market by 2024. Gradual resurrection of the construction and manufacturing sectors post the COVID-19 outbreak will foster the adoption of the equipment.

Deployment across power station applications

Medium pressure centrifugal blowers that generate pressure up to 17,500 Pa, are mainly used for operations where the need for air pressure and resistance is medium. The market share of these medium centrifugal fans was estimated to reach more than 15% in 2017. The products under medium pressure category are being used in the power stations for supplying air and fuel combustion to maintain constant furnace temperature.

The growing demand for power generation will uplift global centrifugal blower market outlook through 2024. Centrifugal blowers adoption across chemical industry was estimated more than US$300 million in 2017. For exhausting harmful, high temperature and hazardous gases from the plants, centrifugal blowers are widely used in chemical plants.

Emergence of the United States as a key market

With the persistent product demand from chemical, steel, power, mining and other end-user industries in North America, centrifugal blower market is expected to make profits exceeding at 4% CAGR through 2024. Due to huge rise in demand for coal, comprehensive growth in mining sector in the United States is quite evident.

Request for customization: https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2602

With this fact, there is a huge potential market for centrifugal blowers in the U.S. The centrifugal fans can be used in ventilation or exhausting gases in mining tunnels, cooling, blowing out air into ducts, tunnels and in underground pathways.

Some of the major manufacturers of these blowers are Cleantek, Alfotech fans, Huadong Blowers, GP Motors, Trimech India, HIS Blowers and Kaeser Kompressoren. From varying pressure for specific product to inclusion of latest technology, a lot of industry players have a wide range of product portfolio. Consistent expansion of the chemical sector as well as cement manufacturing activities will spell significant demand for equipment like centrifugal blowers.

Related Reports:

Window And Door Frame Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/09/26/1132617/0/en/Window-And-Door-Frame-Market-to-hit-130bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Self-Compacting Concrete Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/11/08/1177676/0/en/Self-compacting-Concrete-Market-to-hit-30-2bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html