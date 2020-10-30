CGD calls on bondholders to discuss the merger of Caixa Leasing and Partang – Executive Digest

The bondholders of Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) will meet in two sessions on December 3rd to comment on the merger through the inclusion of Caixa Leasing e Factoring and Partang, which was announced in the market today.

“For this purpose, Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, as joint representative of the mortgage bonds, convenes the holders of mortgage bonds to hold two bond meetings, in particular a meeting for one of the two series of mortgage bonds.” Read the statement to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) .

According to the CGD, the meetings that will take place on December 3rd will be the sole point of resolving the merger by incorporation and, if not approved, exercising the right of appeal of Caixa Leasing and Factorin and of Partang, both in liquidation, taking into account the “possible losses” that bondholders may incur.