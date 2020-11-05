CGD reduced 337 employees by September – Executive Digest

Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) cut 337 workers in Portugal between January and September this year, according to the results of the first nine months published today.

At the end of September, the CGD had 6,763 domestic workers, 337 fewer than at the end of 2019 (7,100).

If the comparison is made with September 2019, the reduction in the number of employees within one year is even clearer: 658 employees.

At the end of September, the public bank had 551 branches, caixa rooms and corporate offices, up from 548 in December last year.

CGD made a profit of 392 million euros between January and September this year, 39% less than in the same period in 2019.

The increase in impairments and provisions in the amount of 220 million euros in order to counter the economic development triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the decline in profits.